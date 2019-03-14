Quebec to compensate people stranded on highway in 2017 snowstorm

People who were stranded in their vehicles on a highway overnight during a blizzard two years ago will get a payout from the Quebec government.

Lawyers who brought a class action lawsuit against the province and the City of Montreal say they will finalize a deal with Quebec this morning, two years to the day after the massive snowstorm.

"We reached an agreement that was honest," said Marc-Antoine Cloutier, a lawyer with the firm pursuing the lawsuit.

"One of the major goals was to get measures established that ensure this doesn't happen again."

The case against the City of Montreal is still being pursued.

Hundreds of vehicles were trapped after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Highway 13 just south of the Côte-de-Liesse Highway during a heavy snowstorm on the evening of March 14, 2017.

It was 4:30 a.m. the next day before police and firefighters began helping to move out the stuck vehicles, and by the time traffic was moving freely once again, more than 12 hours had passed.

In the aftermath, then-premier Philippe Couillard apologized for the government's poor response and the Sûreté du Québec admitted they should have made the decision to evacuate the highway earlier.

Initial estimates after the 2017 event said more than 300 people were affected. Some reports said 300 vehicles were trapped on Highway 13 and around 100 more on an adjacent stretch of Highway 520 in Lachine.

Cloutier said the total number of vehicles was closer to 600, and that around 2,000 people had signed up to the class action database.

"There were some buses," he said. "This an area of Montreal where there are a lot of people in each vehicle", because of the proximity to the airport.

Cloutier said the next step would be for claimants to prove that they were there.

Lawyers had sought $2000 per person in moral damages and $500 per person in punitive damages. The final amount will be announced later today.