Store employee stabbed after altercation in Montreal North

A 19-year-old store employee was stabbed in Montreal North following an argument Tuesday night.

Police say the young man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, but that they are waiting for an update on his condition.

A 56-year-old man was arrested nearby and has been taken into custody.

The assault happened at the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Prieur Street in Montreal North at around 9 p.m.

"From the first information we have it seems like an employee of a store had a conflict with a man outside the building," said police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

"The conflict degenerated into an armed assault when the man stabbed the employee on his upper body with a sharp object."

Couture said officers have established a perimeter outside the store and have requested the assistance of the Montreal police canine unit.