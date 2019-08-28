Sherbrooke resident raises concerns about cars cruising through local stop sign

Sherbrooke resident Mylène Blouin has noticed that very few vehicles actually stop at the stop sign in front of her house, especially with increased traffic since the intersection became part of a construction detour a few days ago.

Blouin posted a video on social media this week showing three cars in quick succession rolling through the same stop.

"I didn't spend my whole day filming, I just had to film for two minutes and there were three or four cars that passed through the stop," she said.

Blouin said she's concerned since the stop is where many children catch the bus to school.

She and her neighbours contacted the local police department to ask to have officers stationed at the intersection.

"We're very happy they're here because it's noticeable that people are taking their time, they're stopping, and there have been a lot of tickets issued," she said.

Blouin said the intersection has been the site of several accidents in the past, especially during the winter months.

She's hoping by drawing attention to the issue, she might help prevent a future accident.