Private gathering in rented chalet outside Quebec City leads to $54K in tickets

Quebec provincial police handed out 36 tickets of $1,500 to a group of people who gathered in a chalet in Stoneham outside Quebec City Saturday night.

Police say neighbours called them at around 8:30 p.m. about an illegal gathering at a rented chalet on Blanc Road in Stoneham.

It took officers until about 3 a.m. to identify all the attendees, who they say were resistant to cooperating with them.

They say most of the people came from outside of the Capitale-Nationale region, which is slated to go from being a designated red zone to an orange zone on Monday.

That means some restrictions will be lifted in the region, as in a number of other regions across the province, except for the Montreal area.

Indoor private gatherings, though, will still be prohibited.