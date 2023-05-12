STM promises more buses on Montreal streets and a cleaner, safer Metro thanks to balanced budget

Buses will arrive more frequently later this year in Montreal and Metro stations will be cleaner and safer, STM executives said at a news conference on Friday.

It will all be possible because the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has balanced its budget for 2023, erasing an anticipated $78 million deficit thanks to an injection of money from the provincial government and the cutting of some of its costs.

"We're doing everything we can to get people back on public transportation," said Éric Allan Caldwell, the chair of the STM's board of directors. "One thing is certain, if we want public transportation to be the first option for people, we need to adapt and improve the service."

In April, ridership reached 74 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, and the STM says it's on track to reach 80 per cent by the end of the year.

The influx of cash from the province and the STM's internal savings meant the organization didn't have to go ahead with an anticipated plan to cut service to save money.

Instead, Caldwell said the organization will have three per cent more buses on Montreal streets.

But not all bus lines will see them. The STM is increasing the frequency of buses on some busier lines by as much as 20 per cent. Other, less busy lines, might see service slightly reduced.

The changes will come into effect in September.

The following lines will see the largest increases in service, according to the STM:

18-Beaubien.

24-Sherbrooke.

196-Parc-Industriel-Lachine.

211-Bord-du-Lac.

Metro service won't increase

Caldwell said the increased service coming to the city's bus lines will not be extended to the Metro.

Metros will continue to run at the same rate they have so far this year — which is down from before the pandemic, particularly outside of peak periods.

The STM says not to expect more frequent Metros, but the underground system should be safer and cleaner. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

But Caldwell said the STM would be devoting more of its newly balanced budget to hiring staff to increase security and cleanliness on the Metro.

That means hiring more special constables who patrol the Metro and more maintenance workers.

"In short, as of this fall, more buses, more often and more for security and service quality in the metro system," he said.

Marie-Claude Léonard, the director general of the STM, said that the transit authority is responding to the needs of Metro users and is able to increase service on the metro if the need is suddenly there.

"The beauty of the Metro is there's agility in being able to increase service. So if we see in the fall, for example, that there are more users," she said. "We're able to get extra trains out to respond to the need. But for now, our analysis shows we're responding to client needs."