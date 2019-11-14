Downtown section of Metro's Orange line down until noon

The Metro's Orange line has been shut down between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations until at least noon Thursday.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said that a water main break near Square-Victoria–OACI has led to water infiltration in the station.

Matthew Griffith, a section chief with the Montreal fire department, said the water is coming from under Viger Avenue, but they "don't know exactly [from] where."

Griffith said there is just over half a metre of water in the lower levels of a building at the corner de la Gauchetière Street and Beaver Hall Hill, which is near Square-Victoria–OACI station. A brick wall in that building collapsed due to the water pressure.

He said there is water in the Metro station, but did not know how much. There is no water on the tracks, he said.

Griffith said they will be closing Viger between Bleury Street and Beaver Hall Hill as a precaution.

The Orange line is still in service from Côte-Vertu to Lionel-Groulx and from Berri-UQAM to Montmorency.

The STM is encouraging Metro users to take the Green line to get to and from downtown instead, and added a train on the line.