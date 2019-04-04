STM wants Metro inspectors to have more police-like powers

Montreal's public transit authority wants its inspectors to have police-like powers when patrolling the city's Metro and bus lines.

The STM's board of directors passed a resolution Wednesday evening saying it wants Metro inspectors to be "special constables."

Inspectors wear bullet-proof vests, carry batons and dress in police-like uniforms. Currently, they have the power to ask for identification and issue fines for violations such as fare dodging.

They also have the power to restrain alleged law breakers until police arrive.

"If a client refuses to co-operate, the inspectors have the power to make his arrest and hand the matter over to police as soon as possible," said STM spokesperson AmélieRégis an email to CBC last month.

Making them special constables, complete with extra training, would allow inspectors to access data reserved for police officers and make them accountable to Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI).

The board is not pushing for inspectors to be armed and says it will hold public consultations to discuss the idea before implementing it. The plan has been in development for several months, the board says.

This model is already used in Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.

STM inspectors Jonathan Poirier (left) and Michael D'Amore ticket a woman that was using a reduced-fare pass that wasn't hers in 2016. (CBC)

"These new elements of the inspectors' profile will lead to an improvement in their training and will obviously have to harmonize with the police functions currently performed by the SPVM," the statement says.

"In addition, it should be noted that at no time does the STM want its inspectors to be equipped with firearms."

Villa-Maria arrest video sparks controversy

Last month, a video of STM inspectors attempting to restrain a fare dodger in the Villa-Maria Metro station by swatting at him with their telescoping batons prompted an outcry from public officials and community activists.

Under increasing pressure to launch an investigation into the matter, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the video footage "worrisome."

She suggested increasing the police-like powers of inspectors while setting up an oversight body similar to the one in Toronto.

Coun. Marvin Rotrand,a former STM vice-chair, says making inspectors "special constables," enables them to be armed with guns, Tasers and pepper spray.

Having more BEI oversight is "not the trade off the community had in mind when it demanded an independent inquiry into the Villa-Maria issue," he said in an email Wednesday.