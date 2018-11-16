Skip to Main Content
STM maintenance workers' wildcat strike deemed illegal

The Quebec labour tribunal has ordered the union representing maintenance workers, the STM-CSN, to take all necessary measures to put an end to the illegal pressure tactics.

Quebec labour tribunal ruling came down Friday morning

The Quebec labour tribunal ruling ordered the STM maintenance workers’ union, the STM-CSN, to take all necessary measures in order to make sure illegal pressure tactics stop. (Radio-Canada)

A wildcat strike by about 500 STM maintenance workers Thursday was indeed illegal, a judge with Quebec's administrative labour tribunal has ruled.

The workers walked off the job at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return to finish their shift. They were replaced by workers on the night shift at 2 p.m.

The Tribunal administratif du travail held a hastily organized essential services hearing Thursday evening to deal with STM management's concern that pressure tactics could disrupt service on the morning of Montreal's first major snowfall of the season.

The ruling came down Friday morning.

The tribunal's essential services division ordered the workers' union, the STM-CSN, to take all necessary measures in order to put an end to the illegal pressure tactics.

The union said it had not organized or sanctioned the walkout.

The maintenance workers, who repair and service Montreal's buses and Metros, have been working with an agreement since their last one expired on Jan. 6.

