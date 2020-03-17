STM issues new directives to commuters: Get on bus through rear door, avoid contact with driver

STM bus passengers are to enter and exit through rear door, leave seat behind driver free and stay behind yellow line to avoid contact with driver.

As there is no fare collection system at the back of the bus, travel on bus lines will be free.

Borough offices will be closed and residents will be asked to seek permits and information either online or by telephone.

All public consultations are cancelled for the near future.

City will offer assistance and facilities to food banks, also help with delivery.

Montreal public health says the likelihood that there is community transmission is "probable."

Everybody has to adjust their daily routines to fight the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Valérie Plante said Tuesday. That includes using rear bus doors, keeping a safe distance from drivers, and accessing city services either online or by phone.

"Public transit is an essential service at this time," said Plante at a news conference. "I would like to thank all STM employees for their dedication."

Although the STM said in a statement Tuesday that passengers are expected to have a valid fare when they get on the bus, rides are essentially free, the mayor acknowledged, because there is no way to collect fares from passengers from the back of the bus.

Plante said the health of drivers is more important than lost revenue.

Public transit remains safe as long as people continue to protect themselves by washing their hands, Plante said. It is an important service to keep healthcare workers getting to their jobs, she said, and allowing people to feel mobile even if they don't own a car.

"For me, keeping the Metro and buses is very important," she said. "I don't want people to feel like, if they don't have a car they cannot go anywhere — that they cannot go get their food or get their medication or go to an appointment or go to work."

Plante said she will not shut down public transit unless she gets ordered to do so from higher levels of government.

COVID-10 patient took public transit last week

The mayor's announcement comes after provincial health authorities confirmed a COVID-19 patient took Montreal public transit while infected last week.

The infected individual took the Metro's Green line and a bus in the LaSalle area on March 10.

On March 10, passengers could have been exposed while travelling on the following lines:

Bus: The 106 bus from Newman Boulevard toward Angrignon Metro station, between 10:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m.

Metro: between Angrignon and McGill stations, between 10:55 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

Those who may have been exposed on March 10 are asked to watch for symptoms until March 24.

Previously, another case took public transit on Feb. 24 and March 6. That information is available on the Quebec government website.

"The faster we contain the virus, the faster we will return to normal life," said Plante, reminding people to respect government recommendations, self-isolate and wash their hands frequently.