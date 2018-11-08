Skip to Main Content
STM to ramp up service on Orange, Green line to ease rush-hour crunch

Montreal's public transit agency is promising to boost the number of Metros running during the morning rush hour on the jam-packed Green and Orange lines.

Chair Philippe Schnobb says $1.5B budget prioritizes 'improved customer experience,'

More Azur trains will be added to the Montreal Metro's Green line in 2020. (STM)

STM Chair Philippe Schnobb said there will also be trains every five minutes on the Green and Orange lines during off-peak hours on weekdays.

The commitment was announced as part of the STM's $1.5-billion annual budget unveiled Thursday alongside Mayor Valérie Plante.

Overall, there will be a 2.2 per cent increase in Metro service and a 1.6 per cent increase in bus service, Schnobb​ said.

He said additional buses and new Azur trains will lead to an "improved customer experience."

Other commitments include: 

  • 125 new air-conditioned hybrid buses to replace aging buses in the STM's fleet.
  • elevators at the Jean-Drapeau and Jean-Talon stations for people with reduced mobility 
  • 264 new bus shelters across the network, bringing the total to 1,595.

The STM also released its 10-year, $15.6-billion capital expenditures program, in which the agency updated its long-term priorities.

Those include:

  • The extension of the Blue line.
  • 17 new Azur trains for the Metro's Green line.
  • 300 new buses by 2020.
  • Elevators in 41 stations by 2025.
