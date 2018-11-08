STM to ramp up service on Orange, Green line to ease rush-hour crunch

Montreal's public transit agency is promising to boost the number of Metros running during the morning rush hour on the jam-packed Green and Orange lines.

STM Chair Philippe Schnobb said there will also be trains every five minutes on the Green and Orange lines during off-peak hours on weekdays.

The commitment was announced as part of the STM's $1.5-billion annual budget unveiled Thursday alongside Mayor Valérie Plante.

Overall, there will be a 2.2 per cent increase in Metro service and a 1.6 per cent increase in bus service, Schnobb​ said.

He said additional buses and new Azur trains will lead to an "improved customer experience."

Other commitments include:

125 new air-conditioned hybrid buses to replace aging buses in the STM's fleet.

elevators at the Jean-Drapeau and Jean-Talon stations for people with reduced mobility

264 new bus shelters across the network, bringing the total to 1,595.

The STM also released its 10-year, $15.6-billion capital expenditures program, in which the agency updated its long-term priorities.

Those include: