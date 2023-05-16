Adults with intellectual disabilities continue their learning through art in Laval

At StimuleArts in Laval, the group's activity for the day is making dog treats from scratch.

How the participants take part can look different for each person.

Some drop the finished dog cookies into a jar, while others have their hands guided by an educator — helping them develop fine motor skills.

The non-profit in the city just north of Montreal offers art lessons and other development activities for people with autism or intellectual and severe physical disabilities.

With public schooling ending at age 21, many parents of adults with disabilities are left with few options for them continue their education.

Xavier, a member of the centre, places dog treats in a jar. The group often sells their creations and uses the proceeds to support their initiatives. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

So StimuleArts works to fill that gap after graduation.

"When they're done with their schooling, they fall a bit into the void," said Martine Boisvert, who runs StimuleArts. "There is no one to continue their learning."

The organization also supports adults with severe behavioral difficulties with one-on-one support.

Boisvert says they are able to offer these services with the help of Fondation Autiste & majeur and Centraide.

Martine Boisvert, the executive director of StimuleArts, believes courses for those with intellectual disabilities shouldn’t end at 21 years old. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

The group offers art lessons, games and activities outside of the centre — like going to the dollar store to pick up supplies — to help them integrate into the community.

Educators at the centre also adapt their services to meet the needs of each individual by understanding their constraints and strengths, then personalizing the activities, Boisvert says.

Ariela Ordonez is a special educator at StimuleArts. She works to develop participants' fine motor skills, build their confidence and express themselves through art. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

Ariela Ordonez, a special educator at the centre, says it plays an important role in maintaining an adult's development.

"They feel valued here in StimuleArts; they feel they are doing something. It's not someone telling them what to do. They feel free," she said.

She says while many will see what they do as just art, it's more meaningful for many members who only interact with the world visually.

Giving families respite

The centre offers day-long services to give parents the time to tend to other needs.

"It lets families work and do activities during the day. And on the weekends, we offer respite services so families can do work around the house," Boisvert says.

Group members enjoy the nice weather on a large swing set that is adapted for wheelchairs. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC)

"These are people who require surveillance non-stop so we can't leave them alone."

Denise Ricard's daughter, Goldie, has lissencephaly, a rare condition that affects brain development.

She says the centre helps keep her daughter stimulated, which is important to further her development.

"It's art, planting, zoo therapy," she says. "Staying at home, you can't do everything."

Finding a new home

StimuleArts currently rents out two neighbouring buildings owned by the Centre de service scolaire de Laval.

But they're hoping to find a permanent home that's large enough for all their services, that and can be adapted to meet the needs of all its members.

This story is part of CBC Quebec's community bureau in Laval. Learn more here.