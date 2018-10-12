Prominent Quebec environmentalist to step down, sources say

One of the most well-known faces in Quebec's environmental movement is expected to announce this morning that he is leaving his job.

Steven Guilbeault, co-founder and senior director of Équiterre, is stepping down, according to Radio-Canada sources.

The organization is holding a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to make an important announcement about its management.

At 48, Guilbeault has a long track record when it comes to the fight against climate change and protecting the environment.

His first taste of activism came when he was five and climbed a tree in his hometown of La Tuque, in the Mauricie, to stop it from being cut down to make way for a housing development.

He and Sidney Ribaux co-founded Équiterre in 1993, a citizens' group that aimed to find solutions to issues such as pollution and large-scale industrialization.

Guilbeault became the director of the organization in 2007. Équiterre now has 22,000 members, 200 volunteers and 50 employees.

Regularly courted by political parties, he never closed the door to one day running for office.

