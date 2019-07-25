Helicopter belonging to missing Quebec businessman found
After more than two weeks of searching, provincial police believe they have found the missing helicopter piloted by Quebec entrepreneur Stéphane Roy. Roy and his 14-year-old son haven't been seen since July 11.
In a tweet at 3 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec said one of their helicopters located Roy's aircraft Thursday. The SQ said everything leads them to believe the helicopter is his.
Roy and his son Justin were reported missing after failing to return home from a fishing trip in Lac-De La Bidière, in the upper Laurentians, west of La Tuque, Que.
The pair was aboard Roy's Robinson R44 helicopter.
Officers are on their way to the site, near Lac Valtrie, north of Mont-Tremblant Park.
More to come.
