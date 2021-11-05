Quebec's Ste. Anne's veterans hospital to broadcast Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony

Each year, at Ste. Anne's Hospital, David Barkun is committed to laying a wreath for fallen veterans.

As the poppy marks its 100th year as the official symbol of remembrance, Barkun, an air force armorer in the Second World War, says his memories about his time serving persist.

"I saluted because the guys who died, they died for me," he said.

"You get the memories at night when you're in bed. You have good and bad but you try to live through it."

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue hospital's annual wreath-laying ceremony was filmed at the residents' cafeteria Friday, and will be broadcast to all units on Monday.

The hospital houses 75 veterans, including six women, who mainly served in the Second World War and the Korean War.

From Nov. 4-12, veterans at the hospital will be treated to Scottish Highland dance performances and bingo. On Nov. 11, they will watch the ceremony from Ottawa.

Only the veteran committee and select staff were invited to attend this year's wreath-laying ceremony to make complying with public health guidelines easier, Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the health agency in Montreal's west end, said.

Lynne McVey, CIUSSS Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal president, left, and Isabelle Labrie, the hospital’s on-site manager, say the annual ceremony allows the community to express its gratitude to veterans. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Isabelle Labrie, the hospital's on-site manager, says she is especially proud of staff for adapting the events to pandemic restrictions for two years in a row.

"This is something important, not just to commemorate the veterans, but for the entire community to remember what they did for us because they are our heroes," she said.