Hasidic community members ordered to vacate house in the Laurentians

Quebec's Superior Court has ordered members of a Jewish Hasidic community to vacate a house that was being used as a place of worship in a residential neighbourhood of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts in the Laurentians.

The decision comes after local residents complained for several years about excessive noise and frequent comings and goings at the house, which is on Des Bouleaux Street.

It was used by dozens of young people belonging to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community every summer.

While the court ordered the house to be vacated Sunday, the city says it reached a deal with the owners, who have agreed to leave no later than July 26.

"We spoke to the owners, and we collaborated well with them. We need to think that there are children that will need to be relocated," said Denis Chalifoux, the mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, about 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

"It's pretty much final, that we'll give them until July 26 to leave the premises," Chalifoux said.

Excessive noise, trash outside the building, neighbours say

In court filings, the city said the building in question was being used as a religious school, a place of worship, and a dormitory for about 30 young people from Quebec, Ontario, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Some neighbours have complained about excessive noise and a lot of activity at the house, while others say trash often accumulates outside.

"They're complaining about the noise mainly. The buildings are not well maintained. It's a disturbance in the area," said Jean-Léo Legault, the deputy mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

As early as 2015, the city had asked the Hasidic community members to respect zoning regulations in the residential neighbourhood, and to stop using the house for multiple purposes.

Jean-Léo Legault is the deputy mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. (CBC)

"These buildings are not supposed to be used for that purpose," Legault said.

He said many Jewish people live in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, some for a long time, and that the municipality has always had a good relationship with the community.

"We don't have any issues with the Jewish community," Legault said. "But these people are not obeying the regulations and the law."

He said the injunction obtained by the city is temporary for now, but that the city's lawyers are working to make it permanent.

Representatives for the community declined Radio-Canada's request for an interview.