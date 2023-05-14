Starting today rapid COVID-19 tests no longer free for most Quebecers

COVID-19 rapid tests are no longer freely available to everyone in Quebec pharmacies as of today.

Only people deemed to be at high risk of health complications or who benefit from free medication according to the public prescription drug insurance plan will still have no-charge access to the tests.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) made the announcement last March, specifying that rapid tests would be distributed in 1,900 community pharmacies in Quebec until March 31, 2024.

Among those who will still be able to get these tests for free are immunosuppressed adults, people aged 60 and over, pregnant women, and adults living with a chronic illness.

People who do not meet these criteria will still be able to buy rapid tests in pharmacies for $20, according to Benoit Morin, president of the Quebec Association of Proprietary Pharmacists (AQPP).

The end of free distribution across the board isn't worrying, said Morin, as people aren't often seeking out rapid tests unless a pharmacist recommends they get one.

"It will not have a big impact, because indeed, the demand is very weak," he said.

Protection against the virus

For non-vulnerable people who don't live with someone at risk, the important thing now is to isolate when sick and have adequate respiratory etiquette, as is the case for all viruses, said Morin.

That etiquette includes washing hands and wearing surgical masks, and can help prevent the transmission of infections, Morin said.

The AQPP says pharmacies in the province have distributed more than nine million self-test kits since the start of the program.

The distribution of rapid test kits will continue in schools and early childhood centres, the MSSS said.