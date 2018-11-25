Stars embark on cross-country tour a little wiser, but just as sentimental

Montreal band Stars are beginning their latest cross-Canada (and northern United States) tour on Monday, and singer Amy Milan says they can't help but feel lucky that they're still able to do this.

With their guitars and synthesizers, they still write dancey indie songs about love and longing, hope and heartbreak, though their perspective has changed over their nearly two decades of playing together.

The band begins its tour in Edmonton, ending back home in Montreal Dec. 16.

Their latest record, last year's There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light, documents that change and includes a first for the band — working with a producer.

Among those songs is "Ship to Shore," dedicated to their friend John Bil, who passed away in January. He opened a Prince Edward Island restaurant and wrote a cookbook by the same name, and was involved in the opening of Joe Beef in Montreal.

"He was an incredibly generous person," Milan said on CBC Montreal's Homerun. She said Bil was a cook like no other, who would bring oysters and chowder to them in the studio.

"When we lost him, I just had to write a song," she said.

She said that, at first, the song was sad. But then, "I heard John in my head saying, 'Are you kidding me? I brought so much fun, are you gonna really write something that's going to make people cry?'"

The band has been together for 18 years, putting out eight records including the gold-selling Set Yourself on Fire in 2004, which, along with Arcade Fire's Funeral,got the world to see Montreal as a leading city for indie music.

Throughout all that time, the band has continued to write everything together. They get into a room and sculpt their songs, sharing all the publishing rights.

How do they keep it fresh? They don't pretend like they're still a band in their 20s.

"We really face things that are in our lives at the moment," she said, including the fact that she's a recent mother.

Milan recalls a line she wrote in the song "Ageless Beauty," where she sings about how time will hold its promise.

She remembers that when she wrote that line, she meant it to mean that time heals you.

"That's actually completely not true. You don't really heal from wounds," she says now. "In fact, you have to learn how to live with them rather than wait for the wounds to heal."

In that time, the industry has also undergone seismic changes.

Namely, many listeners are paying a monthly fee to a streaming service instead of buying records.

"It's not really about the consumer because the consumer is still paying" she said.

"We just have figure out how to get those giant corporations like Apple ... to share more with each stream."

Still, she says the band feels fortunate to be able to continue to put out records and tour.

Stars singer and multi-instrumentalist Amy Milan spoke with CBC Montreal's Sue Smith about what the band has learned in their 18 years together. (Brian Lapuz/CBC Montreal)

"People are still coming to the shows and they're still listening to the music and it's just about re-arranging the distribution of wealth," she said.

"I can't believe they sing and they dance and they cry and they kiss and it's a beautiful night."

For the latest record, they worked with producer Peter Katis, who chose their tracklist from 30 songs and was instrumental in how they would be shaped on the record.

On this tour is another first for the band — playing with a 90-piece orchestra at the National Arts Centre, in Ottawa on Dec. 15.

"I'm thrilled to be doing this," Milan said. "We've always kind of made this Baroque pop music with a lot of string arrangements."

Those extra sonic layers usually come out of a keyboard when they're playing live.

They're also keeping all the charts, so they could potentially do other symphonic arrangements in the future.