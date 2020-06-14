Police apprehend suspect after shots heard in Stanstead, Que.
Quebec provincial police had been looking for a 42-year-old suspect after shots were heard in the town near the U.S. border.
Quebec provincial police have apprehended a suspect after shots were heard in Stanstead, Que.
Residents were told to stay indoors Saturday night as police searched for a 42-year-old man in the area bordering the United States.
Police say no one was hurt when the suspect was arrested around 11 p.m.
The operation is over and it is now safe to go outside, police said.
The man will meet with investigators overnight.
The arrest took place on Hackett Road.
