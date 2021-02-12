Homicide suspect arrested after daylong standoff with Montreal police

A 59-year-old Montreal stabbing victim has died and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the homicide after allegedly barricading himself in an apartment for most of the day Thursday, police say.

The stabbing occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Pie-IX Boulevard in Montréal-Nord.

When police arrived the victim was found with serious injuries and transported to hospital, where he later died.

The suspect barricaded himself in a residence and was quickly surrounded by specialized tactical officers, police said.

Residents of the residential building near the intersection of Pie-IX and Charleroi were forced to leave their homes during the police operation. Police also closed off traffic on Pie-IX's southbound lanes for the two blocks between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Charleroi.

A portion of Pie-IX Boulevard was blocked off while police conducted the day-long operation. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The tactical squad was able to apprehend the suspect around 5:45 p.m., said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Montreal police service's major crimes unit is now investigating. Chèvrefils said the 59-year-old's death is the city's sixth homicide of the year.