8 suspects arrested in Longueuil after overnight standoff with police

Seven men and one woman, all in their 20s, were arrested in Longueuil early this morning after a standoff with police that lasted five hours.

The police were investigating the group for suspected possession of firearms, but upon arrival at the apartment block on Grand Boulevard on Saint-Hubert, the suspects did not immediately co-operate with police.

Longueuil police spokesperson Const. Mélanie Mercille said police set up a perimeter around the apartment block at about 11 p.m. Sunday night and began negotiations with the group.

Police were called to the scene by a concerned citizen who made a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. to report the group was in possession of firearms, she explained.

One suspect exited the apartment soon after police arrived, but the rest stayed inside, refusing to come out. ​

The remaining suspects were arrested without incident. Nobody was injured and no guns were found in their possession, she said.

As a security measure, neighbouring apartment blocks were evacuated. The approximately 30 people were allowed to return to their homes when negotiations were concluded by 3 a.m.

The security perimeter was lifted when the suspects were arrested, but officers remained on the scene early Monday, waiting for a search warrant so as to enter the apartment and look for firearms.

All of the suspects are known to police, she said, and the incident may be connected to "criminal groups."

The suspects were detained into the morning, Mercille said, and they could be charged with firearms possession or other charges. However, she added, some may go free.

It was not clear Monday morning how many of the suspects, if any, live in the apartment, said Mercille.