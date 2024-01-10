Man charged with attempted murder after court interpreter stabbed in Longueuil, Que.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an interpreter in a Longueuil, Que., courthouse on Tuesday.

Alexandre Garcés is also charged with aggravated assault, armed assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

The accused's court appearance Wednesday was delayed due to a conflict of interest which prevented legal aid from immediately providing him with a court-appointed lawyer.

This is because the lawyers available know the victim and witnesses in the case. The victim, Hai Thach, 68, translates for those who speak only Vietnamese, Mandarin or other Chinese dialects.

Another lawyer finally agreed to represent Garcés so that he could appear before a judge within the time limits prescribed by law. However, the accused will have to find another lawyer for the rest of the procedures.

Garcés is being in held in a detention centre located in Sorel-Tracy, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Longueuil. He is expected to appear via video conference on Thursday for his bail hearing, though the Crown says it will oppose his release.

Victim described as 'passionate' about work

Thach remains in critical condition, according to Longueuil police. The motive for the alleged attack is still undetermined.

Andy Noroozi, a lawyer, worked for many years as a court interpreter and saw Thach regularly in between hearings throughout the province.

"He's a very seasoned interpreter. Several decades of experience," said Noroozi, noting Thach is a member of the province's order of translators and interpreters, the Ordre des traducteurs terminologues et interprètes agréés du Québec.

"He has always been an extremely kind man, and very passionate about his work."

He has perfect command of French, Mandarin and Vietnamese, he said. Thach was studying Japanese as well, Noroozi said.

"I was very saddened by this whole thing," said Noroozi. "I was also very surprised."

He said there are no security measures at the Longueuil courthouse, and this has left everybody who works there or even walks into the building concerned.

He recalls when security screening measures were put in place in the Montreal courthouse. It was a huge relief for everybody, said Noroozi.