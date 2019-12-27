Two people wounded in stabbing in the Sud-Ouest borough

Montreal police have arrested two men in their 20s in relation to an armed assault in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Friday morning.

Police arrived at the intersection of Richardson and Montmorency streets, after receiving a call around 3:50 a.m. on Friday morning from someone who said they had been stabbed.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, suffered minor upper body injuries, and was taken to hospital.

The suspects are 23 and 24 years old, police said. One of the suspects was also taken to hospital.

Police are still investigating the details of the case.