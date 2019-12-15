Police search for suspects after 3 men stabbed in Parc-Extension

Three men are recovering after being attacked and stabbed in an apartment in Parc-Extension Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., four people broke into an apartment building on Durocher Street, near the corner of Jarry Street, and made their way to one of the units, police say.

A fight broke out in that apartment. Police say an irritant, possibly pepper spray, was used during the fight.

Three people were stabbed. Two of them, men ages 24 and 34, are in stable condition. A 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The four suspects fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made, said Const. Véronique Comtois.

Police are interviewing witnesses but say there is little information on the reason the fight broke out.