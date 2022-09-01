Montreal police investigating after woman stabbed in Milton Park

Montreal police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in public near the intersection of Durocher and Milton streets in the city's Milton Park neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. and found the woman with at least one injury to her upper body caused by a sharp object.

The victim was conscious when transported to hospital and police are still waiting for more information about her condition.

A suspect, estimated to be about 40 years old, fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

A perimeter was established around the crime scene and investigators were called in to exam the evidence.