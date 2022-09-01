Montreal police investigating after woman stabbed in Milton Park
Montreal police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in public near the intersection of Durocher and Milton streets in the city’s Milton Park neighbourhood.
Police say victim was transported to hospital and suspect fled scene
Montreal police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in public near the intersection of Durocher and Milton streets in the city's Milton Park neighbourhood.
Police say they were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. and found the woman with at least one injury to her upper body caused by a sharp object.
The victim was conscious when transported to hospital and police are still waiting for more information about her condition.
A suspect, estimated to be about 40 years old, fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.
A perimeter was established around the crime scene and investigators were called in to exam the evidence.