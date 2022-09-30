Man dies following early morning stabbing in Montreal's Plateau borough

A man has died after being stabbed early Friday morning in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police say an altercation involving two men occurred on Jeanne-Mance Street, near Van Horne Avenue, in the Mile End neighbourhood around 5 a.m.

According to witness reports, the situation escalated and the man was stabbed at least once, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made.

A perimeter was established around the crime scene as investigators with the SPVM's major crimes unit work to determine the circumstances of the stabbing.

The man's death marks the city's 26th homicide of the year.