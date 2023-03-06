Montreal mother pleads guilty in stabbing death of 6-year-old daughter

A Montreal mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday in the stabbing death of her six-year-old daughter.

On July 23, 2020, Maellie Brossoit Nogueira was found in the family's apartment in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough suffering from stab wounds.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Stéphanie Brossoit, the girl's mother — who was 36 at the time of the stabbing — suffered minor injuries and was also sent to hospital.

On Thursday, the publication ban on the victim's identity was lifted at her father's request. Brossoit will be back in court for sentencing arguments later this month.