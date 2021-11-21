3 people stabbed overnight in downtown Montreal, leaving 1 man in critical condition

One person is in hospital in critical condition after an overnight brawl in downtown Montreal that left three people injured with knife wounds.

Police received a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a stabbing at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says it appears a fight among several people escalated and led to three men, 25, 27 and 29, getting stabbed.

All of the victims were taken to hospital, but only the 29-year-old man's life is currently in danger.

"As soon as the victim will be released from the hospital, they will be met by investigators and hopefully we'll have more information on the event and on potential suspects," Brabant said.

Investigators will be on the scene throughout the morning, speaking to witnesses and gathering video surveillance from nearby businesses.

So far, no arrests have been made.