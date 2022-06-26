1 person killed, 3 injured in Montreal stabbing

Montreal police say a man is in custody after four people were stabbed in downtown Montreal Sunday morning.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a man, 26, in crisis on Drummond Street near Sherbrooke Street W.



Officers arrested him for allegedly attacking his mother and stepfather, 72, with a "sharp object" before stabbing a woman in another apartment, according to Radio-Canada. A security guard, 54, who tried to intervene was also stabbed, said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.

The 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marks the 13th homicide in Montreal this year.

The other victims were taken to hospital. One of the three victims in hospital is in critical condition.

Officers are currently on-site investigating.