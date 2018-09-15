Police investigate stabbing, shots fired in downtown bar overnight

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Crescent Street bar early Saturday morning.

A man called 911 around 3 a.m. to say he believed he'd been shot. When police located the man a few blocks over on De la Montagne Street, they determined that he has in fact been stabbed.

When investigators went to the bar in question, they did find shell casings on the floor, leading them to believe that someone had fired a weapon inside.

Police say the incident likely stemmed from an altercation between the man who was stabbed and several other people.

The man is in stable condition with minor injuries and is expected to recover.