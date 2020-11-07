Man, 49, dead after stabbing inside Ahuntsic-Cartierville depanneur

A 49-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a corner store in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police say it happened around 1 p.m. near the corner of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East and de Lille Street.

They say the man was stabbed in the upper body and was brought to hospital, where he died hours later.

They say the suspect fled before officers arrived. Police have confirmed this is the 22nd homicide of the year.

The intersection was closed as investigators and the Montreal police K-9 unit combed over the crime scene.