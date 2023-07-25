Police investigate after man dies of apparent stab wounds in the Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police say the death of a 42-year-old man, found suffering from stab wounds in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last night, is a homicide.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, a resident called 911 after spotting the man in a park on Gaspé Avenue near the intersection of Bernard Street East. He was lying down in the park and appeared to be injured.

A Montreal police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene and found the man lying on the ground in the park, suffering from serious upper body injuries. He appeared to have been stabbed.

The officers tried to tend to the man, but he died on the scene.

The major crimes unit is handling the investigation, but the police said no arrests have been made.

Officers initially said the death was being investigated as suspicious, but they upgraded that assessment to a homicide on Tuesday morning. It is the 15th homicide of 2023 in Montreal.

Investigators were on the scene early Tuesday morning and a command post had been set up in the park.