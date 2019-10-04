Suspect arrested after 3 people stabbed in Brossard pool hall

Longueuil police say a 31-year-old suspect was arrested after three people were stabbed in a Brossard bar early this morning.

Longueuil police spokesperson Const. Mélanie Mercille said a fight broke out between multiple people just after 3 a.m. at Billard Stixx, a pool hall in a strip mall on Place du Commerce Street.

Radio-Canada has learned one man was stabbed in the back at least five times and a bar employee's hand was injured in the scuffle.

All three victims are expected to survive, Mercille said, as their injuries are not life threatening. They were transported to the nearby Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil.

Mercille would not confirm if it was employees or clients injured in the incident. She said police are investigating to better understand the circumstances leading up to the fight.

The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended in Laval by the police service there. He was transported to a Longueuil detention centre where he will be interrogated by investigators, she said.

The suspect is known to police for previous arrests, Mercille said. She would not say what he has been arrested for in the past.

The suspect is expected to appear in court later today.