Man in his 40s in critical condition after downtown stabbing
Police say he was stabbed "with a sharp weapon to the upper body." He was taken to hospital, but police say his life is in danger.
Police say man's life is in danger and that no suspects have been arrested
A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was stabbed on the corner of Berri and Viger streets in downtown Montreal this morning.
Police say he was stabbed "with a sharp weapon to the upper body." He was taken to hospital, but police say his life is in danger.
No suspects have been arrested. Investigators are on site to piece together what happened.