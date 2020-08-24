19-year-old man dies after stabbing in Ahuntsic–Cartierville

A 19-year-old man who was stabbed overnight in Montreal's Ahuntsic–Cartierville borough has died.

Montreal police spotted him lying on the sidewalk on Acadie Boulevard near Salaberry Street at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The young man had been stabbed in the upper body, and was conscious when police approached him. He gave police the name of the person who stabbed him, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

He was then transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Minutes later, at around 12:45 a.m., another young man presented himself at a hospital with a minor stab wound, police said.

Police met with the man, who they say is 18 years old, and are considering him a suspect in the initial stabbing. He was arrested and remains in hospital.

Both men are known to police. The death is being investigated as the 14th homicide on territory covered by the Montreal police this year.

Police investigators and a forensic identity technician were sent to the scene of the stabbing to better understand what happened. The canine unit was also called in to search for clues, and a command post will be set up.