Man stabbed in Montreal trying to break up early morning altercation

A 40-year-old man who tried to break up a fight early Saturday morning in Montreal ended up in hospital with a stab wound, say Montreal police.

A witness called 911 at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to report a man had been stabbed in an alley near the corner of Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street East, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

When police arrived, they found the man with an upper body injury. He never lost consciousness, he was transported to hospital and his life was never in danger, she said.

When the victim tried to intervene in an altercation, he was assaulted with a sharp weapon and the suspect fled on foot, Chèvrefils said.

Police closed off streets in the area to investigate. A canine team was brought in to search for evidence.