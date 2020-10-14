St-Paul's Rest Home in Eastern Townships to close after more than 50 years due to staffing shortage

A small seniors' home offering services in English in the Eastern Townships is closing after more than 50 years in operation because it cannot recruit enough staff.

The eight residents of St-Paul's Rest Home in Bury, Que., now have six months to find a new place to live.

Marilyn Salter, the president of the home's board of directors, says they have been trying to find new workers for the past three years, without success.

"The COVID-19 crisis basically placed us in a position where we can't guarantee that we would have staff," she said.

While the virus has not been detected at the private seniors' home, she said that if a staff member were to fall ill, there would be no one to replace them.

The residence needs one full-time staff member and two part-time workers to perform the cleaning, cooking and care duties at all hours. The residence relies on nurses from the local CLSC to provide medical care to the residents.

The staffing shortage is so dire that the home had already risked an emergency closure earlier this year, she said.

Such a closure "would be the worst possible scenario for our residents," she said. She hopes the announcement gives residents enough time to find new arrangements.

While staffing is tight in health-care services across the province, the home's rural location offers extra challenges to attract employees, who in recent years have worked on a temporary basis while pursuing their studies.

The Quebec government's pledge to offer annual salaries of $49,000 to patient attendants to bolster staffing in the public system has made it even more of a challenge. Salter says St-Paul's just can't compete with that level of compensation.

She says the situation at St-Paul's is the "canary in the coal mine" for other rural seniors' homes.

"It is incredibly difficult," said Salter, who herself had once been a resident while she was recovering from surgery.

"We deeply regret having to make that decision."

St-Paul's is a fixture of the small community, holding annual Christmas tea and Canada Day pancake breakfast events for those in the region.

Irma Chapman, who worked at St-Paul's in the 1970s and '80s, says she's crushed by the news.

"I feel terrible. It just makes me cry. It's a landmark and it's something that's helped people in Bury and outside of Bury," she said.

"It's a good home, a nice home, a clean home."