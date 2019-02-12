Châteauguay Irish group launch GoFundMe for St. Patrick's parade after weekend theft

The Châteauguay and Valley Irish Association on Montreal's South Shore is scrambling to come up with money to pay for its St. Patrick's Day parade, after the money it collected at a fundraiser last weekend was stolen.

The group held a dinner and evening of Irish dancing to find candidates for the parade's queen and princesses.

One of the event organizers, Nancy Martineau, said the evening was a success — until they discovered the cash box containing all the proceeds was missing.

"We're kind of stuck," Martineau said.

"All the money that we raised, from the bar we were running that night, the tickets sold … the raffle tickets, the half-and-half ticket we sold, that's all gone."

She said the box was later found, but more than $4,000 in cash and cheques was missing.

Châteauguay police are investigating the theft.

Martineau said the association has set up a GoFundMe page and is organizing another fundraising event to try to make up for the loss.

Michael McGinn was the volunteer who found the cash box after it went missing Saturday.

He says he went to get the money to pay the performers, but the box wasn't where it had been left. He found it a bit later, but the cash was gone.

The money wasn't only from Saturday, but from two pizza night fundraisers and another fundraiser packing groceries that volunteers had done.

"Without those funds we don't have a parade," McGinn said. ​