St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Montreal this Sunday

The St. Patrick's Day parade will be held today in downtown Montreal after being cancelled for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 197th edition of the parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and will run along Sainte-Catherine Street from Lambert-Closse Street to Union Street, the United Irish Societies of Montreal announced on Feb. 28.

The society has been rushing to prepare for the parade, finding out only three weeks prior from public health officials that they would be permitted to hold it, as restrictions started gradually lifting across the province.

The parade will be smaller than in previous years, but hundreds are still expected to participate, says Kevin Tracey with the United Irish Societies of Montreal.

In a typical year there can be up to 4,000 people taking part in the parade, something the society is hoping will be possible by next year.

Jane McGaughey, is Chair of Québec and Canadian Irish Studies at Concordia University and was the speaker at this year's St. Patrick's Society luncheon

A parade featuring Irish dancing and music was held in Hudson, Que, on Saturday afternoon. Another parade will also be held in the Eastern Townships in Richmond, Que, on Sunday at 2 p.m.