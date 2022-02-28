Montreal's St. Patrick's Day parade returns for March 20

The St. Patrick's Day parade will once again be held in Montreal this March after being cancelled two years in a row because of the pandemic.

The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on March 20 and run along Sainte-Catherine Street from Lambert-Closse Street to Union Street, the United Irish Societies announced Monday.

It's the 197th edition of the parade.

Parades in Quebec will be permitted as of March 14 under the province's gradual reopening plan, the same day the province's vaccine passport system will be phased out, a spokesperson with Public Health said earlier this month.

Social distancing at events like parades will still be encouraged, they added.