St. Patrick's Day parade brings out the Irish spirit in Montreal

Tens of thousands gathered in Montreal Sunday to watch the city's 196th annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

It's one of the oldest and biggest parades in North America, with more than 100 groups that take part.

Even the dogs were feeling the festive spirit during the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Montreal. (CBC)

The parade rolled down Ste-Catherine Street under a bright mid-March sun, back to its usual route after construction forced a change last year.

Irish dancers offered a traditional performance on their float. (CBC)

The parade is a festive event that highlights the Irish community in the city and its contributions.

Compared with previous years, the weather was mild and spring-like.

The Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal school students drummed their way through the parade. (Craig Desson/CBC)

The parade brings together groups from different cultures and industries to participate and make their mark.

Spectators of all ages came together to watch the parade and cheer on the floats.

The Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club took to the street Sunday, performing a green version of their Chinese lion dance as part of its effort to share Chinese culture. (Craig Desson/CBC)

The Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club even performed a version of their traditional Chinese dance as they passed along Ste-Catherine Street.

The Montreal SPCA was also there with bells on, dressing their pups in their finest green outfits.

The event featured floats, dancers, politicians and even some familiar faces from CBC Montreal.

CBC sends a contingent every year to participate in the parade.

The crew from CBC Montreal was excited to participate in the parade. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Montreal's Irish community is an important part of the city's history and the shamrock symbol is even featured on the city's official flag.