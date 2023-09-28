U-turn: Saint-Léonard borough to build year-round soccer facility after all

Weeks after the Saint-Léonard borough said it would not put up a temporary dome at Hébert Soccer Stadium this winter, the borough announced this morning that it has reached an agreement to build a permanent year-round indoor sports facility by 2025.

Dominic Perri, city councillor for the Saint-Léonard-Ouest district, said the borough has listened to locals — including about 200 children, parents and coaches — who demonstrated in front of Montreal city hall earlier this month to voice their disappointment about the borough's decision not to install the temporary dome.

For the past 15 years, the borough has installed a temporary dome over the field, allowing an estimated 700 young players to use the facilities throughout the winter months.

But then costs soared, becoming too much of a burden of the borough's budget, according to Perri.

Perri said the cost of putting up the dome had jumped by 60 per cent this year, from $290,000 to $464,000, making it too expensive to keep putting up and dismantling year after year.

"It costs us today about half $1,000,000 to put it up and take it down every year," said Perri.

Dominic Perri, city councillor for the Saint-Léonard-Ouest district, said the city will be paying the lion's share of the costs for the new facility. (Emily Brass/CBC)

"What changed is the fact that the city of Montreal will almost pay for almost 90 per cent of the permanent new dome, and once the permanent new dome is built by 2025, Saint-Léonard will save about 80 per cent of the operating costs," said Perri.

The new facility will feature geothermal and cooling systems, doing away with the gas-heating system it currently employs, a reduction of 500 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, according to Perri.

Although the final plans have not been drawn up, Perri expects a price tag of about $10 million to $12 million.

'This sport is really so popular in St Leonard and the east end that it was impossible for us to see the dome not open this year,' said Caroline Bourgeois, the city's executive committee member in charge of sports and recreation. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Caroline Bourgeois, the city's executive committee member in charge of sports and recreation, said the city agreed to pay the lion's share of the cost of building the new structure while the borough continues to pay the operating costs of the setting up and maintaining the temporary dome.

The city will also pay for the facility's geothermal heating, further reducing costs for the borough's maintenance costs.

"It's really good news for the kids and teenagers of Saint-Léonard and the east of Montreal," she said. "This sport is really so popular in St Leonard and the east end that it was impossible for us to see the dome not open this year."