'I was insulted': Saint-Lazare residents told to buy drainage pipes to stop spring flooding

When Saint-Lazare resident Tara Caza found a letter from the city wedged into her door last Thursday, at first she was thrilled.

It said the municipality was going install drainage pipes to stop annual flooding in the neighbourhood, but Saint-Lazare would only pay for the labour.

Residents, the notice said, would have to find and buy the pipes themselves by October 15th.

"We weren't told how much this was. We were just told it was about 12 metres," Caza said.

"I was insulted.… Suddenly, it's dumped on us. Why am I responsible for going and getting this tube?"

Annual flooding in the neighbourhood

Caza says that every year in the near decade she has lived in the neighbourhood, the springtime thaw and rainfall floods Pearl's Pond up the street.

The excess water overwhelms the drainage systems in place, and the runoff ends up as sheets of ice — or flooding homes.

"It's not simply an inconvenience. It's dangerous," said Caza.

She says her neighbour's basement has flooded twice, and that groundwater flooding in her basement forced her family to demolish it.

While she's happy Saint-Lazare is finally taking steps to deal with the issue, Caza says she's confused about what her next steps are: where she can go buy the pipes, how much they will cost and who she should be talking to for more information.

"We'd like a bit more of a breakdown as to what exactly is going to happen," she said.

Caza also wonders why residents have to pay, when the culverts would be installed on municipal land.

The tight deadline to find and buy a culvert is another point of frustration for Caza. She says it will cost her around $500.

"You're asked to pay it within two weeks." Caza said. "Why wasn't that put in small amounts, broken up into our taxes?"

But Saint-Lazare Mayor Robert Grimaudo says this is standard practice.

"Citizens have always historically paid for their own culverts. That's a regulation that exists in Saint-Lazare," Grimaudo told CBC News.

He likened the issue to work being done for a private home.

Grimaudo said that the municipality is paying a total of about $200,000 to fix the problem, and asking residents on the street to pitch in about $500 each for materials.

"Unfortunately, sometimes messages are not as clear as they should be." Grimaudo said.