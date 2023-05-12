There are more belugas than thought in St. Lawrence Estuary, but still not nearly enough

The number of belugas living in the St. Lawrence Estuary is higher than previously believed, but experts say there's little reason to celebrate as the population isn't nearly as large as it could be in ideal conditions.

Researcher Véronique Lesage, from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), said the news is encouraging, "but the consensus is that we must not stop protecting them."

She said it is crucial that we find a way to improve the environment to prevent the premature deaths of females and their calves.

Lesage presented the new estimation during the Symposium béluga 2023 in Montreal earlier this month.

"We underestimated the number of belugas by about half," said Robert Michaud.

He's the director of the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals (GREMM) He said the number is higher because the counting method has improved.

Population more than double

The 2013 census found there were 889 belugas, marine mammals known for their white skin, round shape and smaller size.

Then in 2022, the census found there could be between 1,530 and 2,180 belugas living in the St. Lawrence Estuary — mean the average estimate is around 1,850 belugas.

Lesage said the higher estimate comes from placing high-resolution instruments directly on the belugas. These devices improve scientists' understanding of the time belugas spend on the surface versus in a dive.

Michaud said having a better understanding of their behaviour makes estimating their numbers more precise, as scientists rely on flying over the estuary to count those they see on the water's surface.

A beluga mother and calf swim in the St. Lawrence Estuary, which extends from the eastern tip of Île d'Orléans to the Atlantic Ocean. (Jean François Bouthillette/Radio-Canada)

Scientists then perform a statistical analysis, taking into account the number of whales likely underwater during the count and the size of the entire estuary. With a stronger understanding of their diving behaviour, scientists came up with a larger estimate.

Scientists are also collecting data over a longer period which helps with precision, Michaud added.

Estuary serves as feeding, breeding ground

The St. Lawrence Estuary extends from the eastern tip of Île d'Orléans, just downstream from Quebec City, to the Atlantic Ocean. The estuary includes the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The estuary is a feeding, breeding and calving ground, with females returning to the warmer waters to give birth and raise their offspring. The estuary provides protection and shallow areas that allow calves to grow and development.

But the number of belugas is stable, where it could instead be considerably higher, were the mammals thriving and reaching their full reproduction potential, Michaud said.

A female found in Grosse-Roches in 2019 was giving birth at the time of her death. (Luc Paradis/Radio-Canada)

There were likely 10,000 belugas at the beginning of the last century, he said, but they were hunted to near extinction. Now that those days are behind us, the population should be doubling once every 30 years, but reproduction is prevented by a number of factors, including noise and pollution.

"Also we are looking for the availability and/or the quality of food, especially for females," he said. "There are signs they are struggling with that."

Michaud has been studying belugas for three decades, and said on the upside, cancer does not seem to be a problem any more.

In the 70s and 80s, necropsies of dead belugas found one adult out of five died of cancer, Michaud said. In the last 15 years, no cancers were detected, he said. But cancer isn't the only thing killing the animals.

Flame retardant materials, such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers, may be to blame for the decreased life span and high calf mortality rate.

He said for more than a decade, scientists have found mature females are dying an average 15 years younger than before.

"We are missing females, we are missing calves that would have grown, that would have reached maturity," he said. "It is my fear that, in the next five or 10 years, we could see a real decline in the population."

Lesage said there are ways to improve the beluga's chances of making a comeback, and that was proved by the elimination of cancer, which was connected to the release of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) into the waterway. Putting a stop to that, made a difference, she said.

"It tells us that when there are actions, concretely, it can change the situation," she said.