2 stabbed, 4 in custody after overnight altercation downtown

Police apprehended 4 suspects, who had fled in a white SUV after the incident

Two men were seriously injured after they were stabbed on St-Laurent Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. (Stéphane Grégoire /Radio-Canada)

Two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, and four are in custody after an altercation took place on St-Laurent Boulevard overnight in downtown Montreal. 

Police say they received several calls at 3:50 a.m. about someone being injured by a sharp object. 

When they arrived, they found two men had been stabbed, one critically and the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body. 

The suspects had fled in a white SUV, police said, which was pulled over by police shortly after the attack. Four people in the car were arrested and are in custody. 

A perimeter has been erected where the stabbing happened and Montreal police are investigating. 

St-Laurent is closed between Viger and St-Antoine streets, and René-Lévesque Boulevard is closed between Saint-Marc and Fort streets. 

