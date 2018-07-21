2 stabbed, 4 in custody after overnight altercation downtown

Two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, and four are in custody after an altercation took place on St-Laurent Boulevard overnight in downtown Montreal.

Police say they received several calls at 3:50 a.m. about someone being injured by a sharp object.

When they arrived, they found two men had been stabbed, one critically and the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

The suspects had fled in a white SUV, police said, which was pulled over by police shortly after the attack. Four people in the car were arrested and are in custody.

A perimeter has been erected where the stabbing happened and Montreal police are investigating.

St-Laurent is closed between Viger and St-Antoine streets, and René-Lévesque Boulevard is closed between Saint-Marc and Fort streets.