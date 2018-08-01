New Saint-Laurent book exchange box promotes reading, no matter the language

In one of Quebec's most diverse boroughs, a new book-box initiative is helping refugee parents read to their children in both their mother tongue and in English or French, even if they can't yet speak those languages.

A book exchange box has been set up outside Au Coeur de L'Enfance, a non-profit organization for families and children in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The box is filled with books written in Tamil, Arabic, Mandarin and more. It also has bilingual books, which offer translations of these language into French and English.

After seeing a large number of new Syrian refugees make Montreal home in 2016, Sabah Meziane, a PhD candidate in speech therapy, said it was time to help.

"I saw that there was a need for refugee families to share moments of reading with their children but unfortunately, they had not yet mastered the French language," Meziane said.

"We speech pathologists often say that reading is essential for the development of language."

So Meziane teamed up with Au Coeur de L'Enfance to install the book box and make sure that it was constantly filled with bilingual books.

On any given day, people can find books written in Arabic, Tamil, Mandarin and some of these translated into French or English. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Success so far

One in two people living in Saint-Laurent were not born in Canada, according to the latest census. It is considered one of the most diverse places in the province.

Christine Durocher, the director of Au Coeur de L'Enfance, says the box has been particularly popular since it was first set up mid-July.

"The best feedback that we get is the speed at which the books disappear and come back," she said.

"The beautiful thing about it is that we add books, but the families have been adding books too. This morning, I came and there were at least 10 new books in the box."

It's not always easy finding books that are written in different languages in the city, so the initiative helps fill that gap.

"The parents are happy to have the books here," said Meziane.

"There was a Tamil-speaking mother who came specifically for a bilingual book in English, so she could share the book with her son."