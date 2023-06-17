Return of the carillon: 62 bells on display at St. Joseph's Oratory after restoration

Andrée-Anne Doane couldn't contain her excitement as workers unloaded Quebec's sole carillon — the instrument she's played for 15 years at St. Joseph's Oratory — from shipping containers Friday after it underwent a major restoration in Europe.

Doane, who's been playing an electronic version of the instrument for the last four years, said she had to apologize to her boyfriend for talking incessantly about the instrument.

"Excuse me but I'm passionate, so I can't stay silent," she said. "[The carillon] feels like a prayer. I really feel this music from inside."

The carillon, consisting of a keyboard connected by cables to 56 bronze bells, was sent to a foundry in France in 2019 after spending 65 years at the oratory.

The bells range in weight from 5 kilograms to 3,600 kilograms and produce different notes when struck during playing.

The instrument travelled back to Montreal by boat equipped with six new bells, bringing its total number of bells to 62.

Andrée-Anne Doane has played the carillon at St. Joseph's Oratory for 15 years. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

On Saturday, the oratory celebrated the return of the bells and blessed the new additions. The bells are on display for public viewing this weekend on the outdoor terrace in front of the oratory's Crypt Church.

Céline Barbeau, spokesperson for St. Joseph's Oratory, said people were "giddy" for the return of the instrument.

"We were like kids in a toy store," she said.

According to Barbeau, the bells were originally intended for the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They were lent to St. Joseph's Oratory for its 50th anniversary in 1954 and eventually became a gift.

"The patrimonial value of it is quite important to us," Barbeau said. "It's part of who we are. It's part of our identity."

Few can play the instrument

Quebec's carillon is one of only 11 in Canada. Doane and her son are two of three active musicians in the province who can play it.

Doane was first struck by the instrument when she was a 17-year-old choir singer at the oratory. In 2008, carillonneur Claude Aubin invited her to play it.

"I fell in love with the instrument that's so unique," she said.

The carillon's keyboard is made up of foot pedals and wooden batons, each one connected to a clapper inside a bell. Sound is produced when the carillonneur pushes down on the batons with their fists.

Doane will be at St. Joseph's Oratory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to answer questions about the instrument and its history before the bells are hoisted into their tower on Monday.

A new pavilion currently under construction at the oratory will become the carillon's new home. The bells will be connected to the keyboard in the fall of 2023.