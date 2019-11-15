Tensions fly at Longueuil agglomeration council over airplane noise

Police were called to the Longueuil agglomeration council meeting Thursday after tensions rose between citizens and elected officials over aerial noise from the Saint-Hubert Airport.

Three people were asked to leave the chambers following tense exchanges with council president Éric Beaulieu, who at times cut the microphone as people spoke.

Longueuil police confirmed they were called to the meeting, but said those who were asked to leave did so voluntarily.

The agglomeration council is composed of elected officials from Longueuil, Boucherville, Brossard, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, and Saint-Lambert — but some citizens said they didn't feel their representatives were standing up for them.

"Are we waiting for a plane to crash onto a school for you to come together and defend us?" asked Sonia Simard, a resident who submitted a petition with 335 signatories from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville calling for action.

Saint-Hubert Airport has been working to increase traffic after opening an upgraded runway last year and accommodating more charter flights. It also wants to partner with low-cost carriers.

But Richard Gelineau, from Vieux-Longueuil, said it's already hard for him to sleep at night with all the noise.

"Are you discussing the impact that too many flights, especially at night, has on people? The impact it has on health, stress?" he asked.

"Will there be a curfew, at least, at night so we can sleep well?"

Council president Éric Beaulieu, who also acts as the municipal councillor for the Iberville district, asked three people to leave the hall during tense exchanges. (Ville de Longueuil)

"Our mayor is not listening to us," said Johanne Domingue, president of the Comité anti-pollution des avions de Longueuil, an anti-plane pollution group. Her microphone was cut and she was asked to leave.

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville mayor Martin Murray agreed with the citizens' concerns, and said that Longueuil is not the only municipality affected by the flights.

"I do not think economic development should be at the expense of the health and safety of citizens," he said.

"The airport is here to stay and must receive planes, but not anytime, not just any way and not just any type."

The next agglomeration council meeting is Dec. 5.