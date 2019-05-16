Beleaguered Plaza St-Hubert merchants say city compensation scheme is unfair

Mired in two years of major but necessary construction work, Plaza St-Hubert merchants say the City of Montreal isn't being fair with its compensation program.

Richard Joly, a director of the Société de développement commercial de la Plaza St-Hubert, a merchants' association that represents around 400 businesses, says he understood at the outset that the city would not factor in income from online sales when compensating traders for their losses.

But the city is doing just that.

"If you do a great job selling online, you won't get a grant, even if your store traffic has been cut in half," Joly said.

The city has $25 million budgeted until 2021 to compensate businesses for losses during the construction work.

Businesses can get up to $30,000 a year if they record a genuine loss — Montreal compares the gross profit of the business during the construction work to their profit in previous fiscal years.

Ariane Dries, who manages the Nickel's restaurant at the corner of Bélanger Street, says the city should be looking at the loss of sales, not the loss of profits. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

"It's ridiculous," she said. "Because we know that these days nobody is making profits."

She said the restaurant's sales dropped 10 to 15 per cent over the winter and are down 30 per cent this spring.

Online sales as diversification

The City of Montreal suggested that businesses work on their online presence, Joly said.

"They said, since you will have declining sales, because there will be less store traffic … open a site online and sell online!"

So to prepare for the construction work, he invested more than $20,000 to create a website for his business, Uniforme Plaza, a shop that sells work uniforms.

The merchants' association argues that online sales are not the same as sales to real-life customers. "The grant helps us because there is less traffic in the store," Joly said. "Online sales have nothing to do with my store."

The city has $25 million budgeted until 2021 to compensate businesses for losses during the construction work. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

The City of Montreal's citizen services department told Radio-Canada merchants in areas affected by major work are encouraged to find alternative methods to maintain their turnover, and commercial diversification is one of the best ways to do that.

"For a business, this strategy is much more economically wise in the long term than receiving a check for financial assistance of $30,000."

Joly acknowledged that what he invested to set up the website is tax deductible, but he said he still finds it strange that a business owner who makes no effort to set up online gets compensation, whereas he will get none.

The Société de développement commercial de la Plaza St-Hubert also received more than $360,000 through PR@M-Artère, another municipal assistance program.

'More modern, lighter'

Joly is otherwise happy with the work being done on Plaza St-Hubert. The metal-and-glass awning, a fixture of the strip since 1984, "will be lower, more modern, lighter," he said, and once the work is done it will look great.

Work on the plaza — rehabilitation of underground infrastructure, water mains and sewer systems — began last August and is supposed to be done by August 2020.

The City of Montreal estimates that of the 220 buildings in the plaza, about 60 are in the vicinity of major work right now.

"It's definitely difficult," Joly said. "It's like two years of hell."

Francine Gallant, who has managed Le Roi du Smoked Meat since 1972, says she believes the upgraded plaza will attract many people. (René Saint-Louis/Radio-Canada)

Francine Gallant, who has managed Le Roi du Smoked Meat restaurant since 1972, said the work is causing losses that will not be completely offset by the city's compensation.

But Gallant is encouraged by the longer-term prospects of the plaza: "It will be beautiful, it will attract people," she said.