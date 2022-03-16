32-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Montreal's Sud-Ouest

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Wednesday morning.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 5 a.m. about a shooting at the corner of Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

According to police, the victim was kicking the suspect's car before the suspect fired shots in his direction, striking him several times in the upper body.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

It is not known if there is any connection between the suspect and the victim or if a conflict was in progress at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police are canvassing the scene and have closed off Notre-Dame Street between Bourget Street and Atwater Avenue for the investigation.