Saint-Henri residents set up small memorial in honour of 8-year-old struck and killed by car

Several residents have dropped off flowers, notes and stuffed toys at the Saint-Henri street corner where an eight-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The boy had been leaving the day camp at the St. Zotique sports and culture centre and was crossing at the corner of St-Ambroise and Square-Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier streets when he was hit at around 4 p.m.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The incident happened right as a group of children were being picked up from the CRCS St. Zotique summer day camp, leading some parents, camp counsellors and children to witness the scene.

Kevin Thomas was on his way to pick up his oldest daughter from the day camp when it happened.

"The white car moved through the four-way stop, it cleared the stop and, at that time, the boy ran into the street and was struck by the car," Thomas said.

Feeling shocked and saddened, he scrambled to find some way to help and decided to direct traffic at the street corner until authorities arrived. He said a few others at the scene did the same.

The CRCS St. Zotique day camp will remain closed until Monday, to allow staff and children to grieve and access counselling. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Thomas's wife was across the street with his younger daughter and made sure she didn't see what had happened. Their older daughter was kept inside the day camp.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, CRCS St. Zotique said it would be closing the camp until Monday to give staff will be provided with psychosocial support over the coming days.

"It goes without saying that all our thoughts are with the family," the post said.

"We also invite you to call 811 for psychosocial support services if your child or you feel the need to vent, talk about the incident and be supported."

Support from neighbours

Liane Shenk's hands were still shaking as she dropped off flowers. She had been outside the day camp at the time of the crash, but did not see the boy herself.

"We heard a boom and then a scream," Shenk said.

Julie Bugeaud, who also has a child at the camp, said she was impressed by how quickly the counsellors were able to keep the children's backs turned and ensure that as few children as possible witnessed the collision.

"For sure some people witnessed it, but those who hadn't come out yet were kept inside," Bugeaud said.

So far, no charges have been laid in the incident, but police are investigating.

On Wednesday, Sud-Ouest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais said once the investigation concludes, the city "will make sure all recommended safety measures are put into place."

Although the investigation is not completed yet, he wrote, there is no reason to believe at this point that speeding was a factor.